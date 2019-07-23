Samuda reveals Ruel Reid was issued gov't-paid credit card

A credit card with a limit of US$3,800 was issued to former Education Minister Ruel Reid, his successor Karl Samuda has told Parliament.

Further, Samuda, the Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education says the card was "payable by the ministry upon use".

Samuda was responding to questions posed by Central Kingston Member of Parliament Ronald Thwaites.

As Samuda spoke, members of the Opposition chanted: "lock him up".

The minister said Reid's credit card was used for gas, books, hotel and travel-related charges.

He says he is not aware that the card was ever under police or audit investigations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.