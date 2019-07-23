St Catherine woman said to be mentally ill reported missing

Forty-two-year-old Debbie Henry, unemployed of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been missing since Tuesday, July 16.

The police say she is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The police further say that Henry, who is said to be mentally ill, was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Debbie Henry is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

