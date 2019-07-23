Training for shelter managers in Kingston

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation ( KSAMC) is to provide training for shelter managers in first aid and shelter management practices.

“We will be pulling together all shelter managers that we have, to brief them on what is expected of the [hurricane] season. We are also looking to do first-aid training with about 30 of them, and we will be training all of them in phases, starting this month,” Kingston and St Andrew Parish Disaster Coordinator, Terry Forrester, said in an interview with JIS News.

Additionally, approximately 110 shelter managers will gather at the Alpha Institute, Kingston, for the KSAMC’s Shelter Management Conference on July 31.

The shelter managers will be engaged in learning and sharing information on what their roles are, how to carry out their specified functions and ways to improve shelter management.

“We’ve also done our shelter inspections, and our shelter list is completed and will be published on our website,” Forrester noted.

Forrester said the KSAMC Disaster Unit is open to working with volunteers and encourages persons to register through the National Disaster Risk Management Volunteer Programme at the ODPEM or contact the Unit directly.

