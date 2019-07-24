100 days of celebrations for Miss Lou's centenary

A period of over 100 days with special activities across the country is to be held to celebrate the centenary of Jamaica’s beloved cultural icon Louise Simone Bennett-Coverley, popularly known as Miss Lou.

This was announced by Culture Minister Olivia Grange while making her contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Miss Lou would have turned age 100 on September 7, 2019.

Grange said that she will be celebrated as a social commentator, poet and advocate and, in particular, as chief exponent and proponent of the Jamaican language

“In a tribute to Miss Lou, the Ministry has engaged the University of the West Indies to use the celebration of her life as the catalyst of a national dialogue on the status of our Jamaican patois. This will have implication for how Patois is positioned in social and official discourse,” she said.

Meanwhile, the culture minister announced that a proclamation has been made to mark March 21 each year as National Poetry Day.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.