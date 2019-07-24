Finance Ministry to design fee structure for Integrity Commission members

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is to design a fee structure for payment to members of the Integrity Commission.

Speaking at today’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Karl Samuda, said this follows Cabinet’s approval.

“The Commission has convened approximately 22 meetings since its establishment on February 23, 2018, and members have not received remuneration for their services since that appointment,” he said.

The Integrity Commission is mandated to promote and enhance standards of ethical conduct for parliamentarians, public officials and other persons, among other things.

The commission is an amalgamation of the Office of the Contractor General and the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption.

