Gas prices down $3.00, diesel down $1.83

After four straight weeks of increases, gas prices are to go down this week.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says prices are to be cut by $3.00 Thursday, which will see a litre of E-10 87 selling for $131.98 and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $134.81.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $1.83 per litre to sell for $133.82.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will move down by $2.29 to sell for $113.11.

Propane cooking gas will go up by $0.09 to sell for $39.33 per litre, while butane will go down by $1.11 to sell for $40.83 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.