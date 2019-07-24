Hello Mi Neighbour | Resisting the ‘spirit of Jezebel’

Hello mi neighbour! How would you feel if someone referred to you as Jezebel? Would you name your child Jezebel? A way to offend anyone, deeply, is to call him/her a Jezebel. This word can create mayhem, destruction, and even lead to a lawsuit. Remember the big uproar in Parliament sometime back when ‘Jezebel’ was used in reference to someone else?

Nearly 3,000 years ago, a king had a wife called Jezebel (ugly name, eenh). It so happened that beside his palace was a vineyard owned by a grape farmer. How sweet!

As time passed, the king, who wanted to expand his garden, offered to purchase this vineyard from the farmer, or give him a better one in exchange. To this, the farmer disagreed because it was ancestral land. This made the king sour and sad. When Jezebel, his wicked wife, knew of this, she plotted and executed the farmer’s quick demise, which paved the way for the acquisition of his property by the king. That episode ended some years later when the king was killed in battle and Jezebel was thrown through the window of the palace and died on impact. Sad story.

Not sure how many of us read that story, but many would have heard the name.

Jezebel is used in reference to some cruel, conniving, mean-spirited woman; there’s no more degrading name to be called than Jezebel.

Jezebel – a spirit

In more recent times, the name ‘Jezebel’ no longer refers to a human being but a spirit, which influences the thoughts and actions of human beings. A clear sign that people are under the influence of the Jezebel spirit is their refusal to admit guilt or wrongdoing, even when caught red-handed. To accept responsibility would violate their core of insecurity and pride. If they apologise, it is never in true repentance or acknowledgment of wrongdoing but rather, a regret that feelings were hurt.

This spirit also prompts people to take credit for successes to which they contributed nothing. You have a Jezebel spirit if you take pleasure in getting your neighbour’s emotions stirred up to boiling point, then pretend not to cause such distress. The Jezebel spirit is clever and cold, even on a hot day.

As we interact with others at work, school and home, etc, and transact business in the marketplace on a daily basis, it is important to recognise when we are being targeted or influenced by the spirit of Jezebel. Note that this spirit influences the behaviour of politicians, doctors, lawyers, CEOs, directors, children, husbands, wives, etc. We all need a lesson on how to lessen its influence on our lives. Pray.

People who are in the habit of withholding important information, lying convincingly, never giving credit or showing gratitude wherever it is due, quickly criticising the suggestion or success of others, always seeking to be the first to know everything about everyone, ignoring and destroying the reputation of those who disagree with them and are always sowing seeds of discords, etc, are definitely operating under the influence of the Jezebel spirit and are dangerous. Help us Father!

Getting rid of this spirit begins with humility. Seek help now, even as you seek to help someone from list below.

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

- Mrs Neill in St Andrew for food items.

- Mrs Reid, for offering a refrigerator to Sister D in St Catherine.

- Neighbour in St Andrew for food items.

- Neighbour in St Andrew for contribution.

NEIGHBOURS’ REQUESTS

- JD in Kingston, asking for clothing for six-year-old girl (small) and extra large female clothing and size eight shoes.

- Neighbour, unemployed, desperately needs a mattress.

- Neighbour in St Catherine asking for a stove and dining table.

To help, please call Silton Townsend at 334-8165, 884-3866, or deposit to acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR C/o 53 Half -Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card. Email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.