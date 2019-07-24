Illegal guns and ammunition seized in St Andrew, seven arrested

Seven persons were arrested and a high-powered weapon seized during a joint police-military operation on Rousseau Road in St Andrew on Tuesday.

The police further report that a pistol and five rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

They say about 12:10 p.m., during a search of house, a M16 rifle with a magazine containing five rounds and a 9mm CZEE pistol were seized.

The identities of those in custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

