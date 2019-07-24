Man in custody for St Thomas murder linked to Hanover homicide

The man in custody in relation to the murder of a St Thomas woman who was reported missing has been linked to another homicide in Hanover.

He has since been transferred to the parish for questioning by investigators.

The police report that the man’s St Thomas house was searched and evidence recovered.

According to the police, that evidence has revealed that he was wanted in relation to a murder in Hanover.

The police say he’s still facing questioning in relation to the St Thomas incident.

The partially naked and decomposing body of 21-year-old Abina Bertram, alias Tashell, of Industry Hill in St Thomas, was found in the community of Nuttsriver last Friday.

The discovery came days after she was reported missing by relatives.

She had reportedly left home for church in Morant Bay on the morning of Sunday, July 14 and was expected back that evening.

It is reported that her mother received a call from her cellphone from a man who allegedly indicated that Bertram damaged his television and he allegedly demanded $50,000.

The police say they received reports that Bertram was last seen with a man near the Nuttsriver community.

They further stated that the same man was taken into custody last Wednesday.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.