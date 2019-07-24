News Briefs

Barber killed in Portland crash

A Portland barber has succumbed to injuries received in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay main road in the parish on Monday.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Mervin Thomas, otherwise called 'Ratty', a resident of Orange Bay.

According to the police, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Thomas was driving a motorcycle heading towards the town of Buff Bay, when, upon reaching a section of the Orange Bay main road, he lost control of the bike and collided with Toyota Belta motor car travelling in the opposite direction.

The barber was thrown from the motorcycle on impact.

Both he and the driver of the motor car were rushed to hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor car, who suffered cuts to his arms and face, was treated and released.

The Portland police are investigating.

Soldier arrested as One Dong Gang probe continues

The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch has confirmed that a member of the Jamaica Defence Force has been arrested in connection with ongoing investigations surrounding the One Don Gang.

Acting deputy commissioner of police in charge of crime and security, Fitz Bailey, last week disclosed that 24 alleged members of the gang had been charged for offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act as well as with conspiracy to murder.

The identity of the JDF member is being withheld pending further investigations.

Caribbean warned to stay alert for terrorist attacks

A three-day regional workshop aimed at preventing violent extremism got under way in Trinidad on Tuesday amid concerns that the return of Caribbean nationals from participation in terrorist activities could pose a significant threat to the region.

However, the conference heard that the number of Caribbean nationals travelling to far away countries to participate in terrorist activities may have been minimised.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Regional Crime and Security Strategy Coordinator at CARICOM IMPACS, Callixtus Joseph, said nothing justifies violent extremism and terrorism.

“Technology enables terrorist groups to reach disenfranchised people everywhere. A terrorist in Europe or Asia can provide instructions to an agent in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica or St Lucia," he warned.

President names virtually unknown technocrat as new Haiti PM

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC):

President Jovenel Moise on Monday named Fritz-William Michel, an executive in the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has his fourth prime minister since he became head of state in 2017.

Michel replaces Jean Michel Lapin, who had earlier in the day announced that he was stepping down in the interest of the country.

In a Twitter posting on Monday night, Moise named the virtually known technocrat to head his government and is expected to formalise the position in an official decree.

The new prime minister’s appointment followed talks on Sunday and Monday between Moise and the leaders of the two chambers of parliament.

Media reports had earlier indicated that Moise had approached three people, including a woman, to replace Lapin, who had come to office less than a month after thousands of people took to the streets across the country demanding better living conditions and the departure of the president.

Moise faces an uphill task in getting his new nominee accepted by legislators, who had used various strategies, including removing furniture from the Chamber and failing to report for work, in a bid to block a vote on Lapin’s nomination.