Talkback Tuesday

Environmentalists are against the construction of a floating pier to facilitate cruise ship docking in the archaeological village of Port Royal because of the potential impact on marine life. Do you agree with their stance?

Twitter

@JamaicanRabbit3 - We already have a plastic pollution, untreated sewage and thermal pollution from ships that are causing coral bleaching. This in turn is affecting parrotfish and other fish stocks. #saveportroyal

Instagram

hiz_perfecttt_addiction - Jamaica no stop sell off everything likkle by likkle you live down deh and can’t even enjoy the place no more n tourists come n a enjoy everything in the name of money. SMH, can you believe them block off all beach that God make n say it private, SMH dem soon buy d entire Jamaica wait.

jamaica_wa_gwan - Not all money is good money... Global warming is already messing up the earth, why should Jamaica add to the chaos that is already in full effect with the environment… Sometimes we need to focus on the future and not the now… Kmt

irishandchin - If the environment will be harmed then why not dock Downtown and passengers travel via road or be transported in smaller vessels across to Port Royal? We also need to hear about training and employment plans for the present residents.

aceistv1 - Anything which will cost us negatively and destroy the source of income while disrupting the livelihood of the people in the area which is being developed is a NO NO ! Remember that much of what we consume is fish … remember they say it's more healthy!

okeith.johnson.31 - I used to work at Port Royal and I stand with the people of Port Royal in the cry to protect marine life and the environment. What the government must do is develop Port Royal so more people can get a job. They can develop it in a tourist area!

ian40476 - What the environmentalists need to do is fight against the big house dem wah a build in our watershed area up in the hills, who a build sewage pits on the hills of St Andrew n leave the development of Port Royal. Because that is Kingston one and Kingston is the capital of Jamaica and we need some of the tourists in Kingston. Look at Kingston, run down n lack development all because of politicians. Build the cruise ship pier on the lost city - the rich n famous Port Royal.

876nubianprince - I agree with the floating pier since we can't have the hub the floating pier won't cause as much damage to marine life.

jdolly2 - I totally agree! Port Royal is a gem, keep its authenticity and bring back the ferry to go across. I’m for development but at what cost?

kittybae_slae- It really does not matter what we think. As long as gov’t officials collecting their share, our island will forever be exploited. Jamaicans need to start protesting like Haiti, Puerto Rico and China. We are not a society that pulls together and it shall be our downfall. That’s why for years politicians and big business ppl have been profiting off our backs while we sit and do nothing.

Annvmac - It's not an easy question to answer, what are benefits for the community, Port Royal needs improvement and yes marine life is also important it should not be an all or nothing proposal.

maroon_kitchen_8786695_ - As long as it’s properly thought out, development has to take place!!! Everything needs a balance, to be sustainable!

queennordia - When the beneficial organisms, the marine banks breaks, and the sea skin up him face, and drown off the ole a them on that side, only then will they listen.. it cyan wuk.. kmt.. stop disturb these flora and fauna sanctuaries... We'll face serious environmental, not to mention, effects of climate change.

black_unicorn94' - Oh please, people need jobs! Build the pier the fish will be alright.