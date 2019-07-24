Top PEP student wants to be Jamaica's second female Prime Minister

Danae Hyman, Online Reporter

Twelve-year-old Emily Jumpp ended the inaugural sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations as the second-ranked girl islandwide and now she is on course to her next big dream — to become Jamaica's second female prime minister.

Unlocking the PEP distinction came with challenges for Emily, a student of the Padmore Primary School in St Andrew West Rural.

In preparing for the exams, her parents were not at home, but they sought to encourage her at every step.

"I live with my sister because my father lives in Hanover and my mother works abroad, so when they called me they would say, 'work for yourself and not for anyone else because you’re the one doing the exam and just do your best because no matter what, we will be proud of you'," Emily quoted her parents as saying.

Emily conceded that she was easily distracted and often procrastinated.

But she said she devised a strategy to get her to work.

In her bedroom, she used her desk as constant reminder that she needed to study, and would do so even late at nights in order to hit her targets.

"I normally have trouble focusing so I turn it into something fun like puzzles. I also look up performance tasks to improve my critical thinking," she said.

Come September, Emily, will be attending the Immaculate Conception High School in St Andrew.

She was among guests attending Wednesday's Annual Edufocal Excellence Awards function at New Kingston's Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.



IN PHOTO: CEO of EduFocal Gordon Swaby (left) presents a cheque to PEP scholar Jeremiah Shim. State Minister for Education Alando Terrelonge joins in the gesture. At the microphone is Kemesha Kelly.



Another top PEP scorer, 12-year-old Jeremiah Shim was also there.

He was placed first on the EduFocal PEP leader board.

EduFocal, an online learning platform, allows users to access content from the PEP and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) platforms that enhance their learning experience through games, quizzes and other engaging activities.

Students also become members of a virtual community in which they can compete, receive assistance, and exchange ideas.

Jeremiah is heading to St George's College come September.

"I had to put in a lot of work so I didn’t get much sleep because I have to study in the morning before school and after school," Jeremiah said.

EduFocal presented awards to 10 PEP awardees and 10 CSEC scholars.

