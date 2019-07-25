$230 million contract awarded to refurbish JUTC's buses

The state-owned bus company Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is to spend $230 million to refurbish its ageing fleet.

Cabinet has approved the award of a contract in the amount of $230,405,213 to BC Distributors Limited for the provision of bus refurbishing services to the company.

The contract covers the period 2019 to 2020.

The JUTC is embarking on the implementation of a refurbishment programme that is aimed at the periodical assessment and restoration of the ageing bus fleet.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.