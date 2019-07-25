CHEC moves to pay injured workers in negligence suit

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) says is has moved to pay judgment debts to two former workers who were injured on the job.

Barrington Wollaston, a labourer, and Tomoy Williams, a truck driver, both 38 years old of Claremont, St Ann addresses, had sued CHEC for negligence after they were injured in two incidents on April 8 and October 18, 2015 while employed to the Chinese company.

CHEC did not contest the lawsuits, and last month, the Supreme Court ordered that it pays $6 million to Wollaston and $3.8 million to Williams.

Their lawyer, John Jacobs, had raised concern that the company has not acted on the court order.

In a statement today, CHEC stated that it has not outrightly refused to pay the men, indicating that the first of the payments to Wollaston was processed on Friday, July 19 to be transferred to Jacobs.

The company further said that it working to provide the monies owed to Williams in very short order.

When contacted by The Gleaner Jacob said that up to 3:00 p.m this afternoon he did not receive any money on behalf of Wollaston.

CHEC spokesperson Kemisha Anderson, in clarifying the matter, told The Gleaner that the company has received approval to pay the sums and is now in the process of making the transfer.

