Earth Today | FLOW ready for hurricane season

Close to two months into the 2019 hurricane season, telecommunications firm FLOW has noted its readiness for whatever will come.

“The nature of our business demands that we are always prepared for all levels of disasters,” Heather Wallen-Bryan, FLOW Jamaica’s senior manager for business continuity, security and safety, said in a release to the media.

The US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a near-normal season with nine to 15 named storms, of which four to eight could become hurricanes.

“F low is taking no chances and has put in place measures to ensure that its network will withstand the impact of a hurricane. As part of its preparation plan, the company staged its annual hurricane simulation exercise on June 7 to test the readiness of key departments and staff. The exercise which, for the first time, included live simulations, engaged critical agencies, such as the National Meteorological Service and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management,” the release revealed.

Added Wallen-Bryan: “This exercise is our major gauge on our readiness for the season, as it provides an opportunity to see where existing gaps lie and enables us to implement the required solutions.”

Since the start of the season on June 1, FLOW staff have been advised to prepare workstations based on the company’s hurricane guidelines, as well as to ensure that the necessary preparations are made for their homes and families.

Additionally, the company’s local crisis management team is in activation mode and is ready to respond to a hurricane with support from the regional team. F low’s existing building maintenance programme ensures that all its structures are able to withstand hurricane-force winds.