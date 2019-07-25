Traffic changes for Black River Day celebrations

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that movements through the town of Black River, St Elizabeth will be restricted this Friday, July 26 into Saturday morning.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Southern Region, Howard Hendricks, explains that High Street will be closed between the St John’s Anglican Church building and the Tax Administration of Jamaica Offices while no vehicular traffic will be allowed on North Street between the Hometime Cable Offices and Gaol Alley.

Provisions will be made to facilitate motorists in other sections of the town with the conversion of Market Street to two-way traffic to serve as an alternative route to the closed section of High Street.

School Street will also be converted to one-way traffic flowing north from the Sagicor Building to the Jamaica Public Service Building.

The traffic changes, which are to facilitate the annual Black River Day activities, will take effect at 8:00 a.m tomorrow, July 26 and will remain in place until 2:00 am on Saturday, July 27.

To assist with the management of traffic, motorists who do not plan to attend the event are being advised to avoid the town centre.

The motoring public should observe the instructions of the police and posted directional signs when travelling through the town.

