Former radio producer Elaine Perkins has died

Elaine Perkins, the widow of renowned talk show host Wilmot 'Motty' Perkins, has died.

Mrs Perkins who was hospitalised with an illness, died this morning at the age of 84.

She was the producer of the radio talk show Perkins Online hosted by her husband on Power 106 FM up to the time of his death in February, 2012.

However, Mrs Perkins might have been more popularly known for her work with the long time radio series Dulcimina: Her Life in Town, for which she was writer, producer and director.

The longest running radio drama series running from 1967 to 1980, Dulcimina detailed the social issues related to migration.

