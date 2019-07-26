LASCO lauds top nurse

Newly crowned LASCO/Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) Nurse of the Year 2019-20 Keisha Riley-Harrow reinforced taking action to achieving one’s dreams and the power of perseverance during her address at the awards luncheon held last Saturday at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.

Often described by her peers as compassionate and dedicated, the Spanish Town Hospital nurses manager is no stranger to the LASCO/NAJ Nurse of the Year programme, having been selected first runner-up in 2016. Certified as a clinical supervisor and nursing administrator, the 2019-20 Nurse of the Year has been instrumental in the tremendous growth and development of the medical field at the national and community levels.

AWARDS AND PRIZES

Saturday’s ceremony saw nurse Riley-Harrow walking away with the coveted LASCO Nurse of the Year trophy, along with a $350,000 cash prize and LASCO gift baskets. A jubilant Tacquise Campbell was named Nursing Student of the Year 2019-20 and was awarded a $100,000 cash prize, a trophy, and a gift basket courtesy of LASCO.

Sharing the honours at the ceremony were first runner-up Soshanna Grant-Terlonge, awarded $200,000 and second runner-up Fione Collins, awarded $100,000.

For the last two decades, LASCO has been unwavering in its support for the NAJ. Having embraced its responsibility as a nation-builder, LASCO recognises that the sustainability of the critical facets of our society and, ultimately, Jamaica’s prosperity depends heavily on the involvement of our national leaders, civil servants, and citizens.

Founder and executive chairman of the LASCO Affiliated Companies Lascelles Chin, while encouraging the nurses to raise awareness of the need to invest in healthcare among small business and families, stated, “At LASCO, we truly believe that our teachers, principals, nurses, police officers, and the participants of REAP, who LASCO honours annually, are the backbone of our society.

“It is you who keep the wheels of a society in balance. That is why LASCO Affiliated Companies and the LASCO Chin Foundation invest $60 million annually on the various corporate programmes for cash awards, attendance at conferences, support for their community projects, and the awards ceremonies”.