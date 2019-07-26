More water restrictions for Mona-Papine area of St Andrew

Persons living in the Mona-Papine area of St Andrew and who are served by the National Water Commission (NWC) are to experience further disruptions in their water supply as the agency continues to battle the ongoing drought.

The NWC is reporting that there has been a significant decline in inflows to the Hope Water supply system, and the Mona Reservoir, with approximately 32% of its storage capacity, is also at critically low levels which will negatively impact the company’s ability to augment the shortfalls within the Hope network.

The agency says its assessment has noted that even during the existing service delivery times the low production volumes have resulted in limited or no service to several communities.

As a result, the utility company says new measures have to be put in place to serve targeted areas.

Water supply will be distributed as follows: -

Communities Days of Supply Supply Times

Hope Pastures Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 4:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m

Gordon Town Tuesdays and Fridays 4:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m



Kintyre Thursdays and Sundays 4:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m

Mona Heights Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays 4:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m

Elleston Flats

Tavern

Golding Avenue

Golding Circle

Manley Avenue Tuesdays and Fridays 2:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m

Residents are therefore being encouraged to observe the new service times and to store water for use during the periods of outage.

The NWC is also assuring the communities that normal supply times will be restored once the operating conditions are favourable to do so.

