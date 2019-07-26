Pepsi ICan experience a hit at Sumfest 2019

Reggae Sumfest 2019, while not without its controversial moments, was definitely a showcase of Jamaica’s best and brightest reggae and dancehall acts. From Jah9 to Beres, patrons of the festival in Catherine Hall, St James, were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience.

While many sponsors offered new services to the diverse Sumfest audience, one standout of the event was Pepsi, which not only had booth presence, but filled band changes with high-energy, interactive, life-sized games and performances at their deck.

The booth was well outfitted with JamaICAN-themed giveaway items. Talent powerhouses like Desha Ravers, One Romone, DJ Nicco and Tanaania brought the flair to include everyone!

In case you weren’t at Sumfest or you were, but didn’t make it to the booth, here is a quick recap. The Pepsi Pool Party held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Mobay. Enjoy!