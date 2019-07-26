Spanish Town Road Bridge at Three Miles opened for two weeks

Motorists who have business in and around the Three Miles area in St Andrew now have the option of travelling by one of the newly built bridges at the interchange.

For the next two weeks, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be allowing motorists to use a section of the lower level bridge located along Spanish Town Road as it completes critical pipe-laying works at ground level.

According to Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, the side of the bridge, which motorists would use to travel eastbound to downtown Kingston is now accommodating two-way traffic, one lane in either direction.

Shaw says the arrangement is temporary and the bridge will be closed following the completion of underground works being done at ground level.

Motorists may, however, encounter delays during peak hours as the driving surface is incomplete in some sections.

The agency is reminding those who plan on using the bridge that the lanes are still unmarked and streetlamps have not yet been installed.

It, therefore, urges due care when travelling on the overpass.

The NWA says the Spanish Town Road bridge works is 96% complete with paving works completed in some areas.

Only road markings, the installation of street lamps and the construction of 20 meters of retaining walls are outstanding.

An end of August completion date is targeted for the reopening of the Three Miles interchange.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.