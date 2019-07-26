Trelawny residents in court battle over access to property

The Supreme Court yesterday granted an order barring three residents in Coral Spring Village, Trelawny from preventing Nordia Dehaney from gaining access to and from her premises in the community.

The injunction remains in force until the parties return to court on November 7.

Dehaney, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, brought a claim contending that both she and her guests are being barred at the entrance gate from going to her property.

The respondents named in the suit are Dunstan Pryce, Eric Henlan and Germaine Stewart.

Dehaney contends that when she purchased her property there was no strata title to the scheme.

However, some time afterwards a barrier and an electronic gate were erected to the entrance of the housing development.

Dehaney complained that when she tried to enter security guards told her they allegedly got instructions not to let her in.

She said on one occasion she was blocked from driving out on the basis that she did not pay her maintenance fee.

While trying to drive out through the gate, Dehaney claimed she was accused of damaging the barrier and she was charged with malicious destruction of property.

That case is now before the Trelawny Parish Court.

The respondents are denying that they try to prevent Dehaney from accessing her property.

