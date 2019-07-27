Fitfest targets kids with summer edition

The VSL Vehicles and Supplies BodybyKurt Fitfest is seeking to get children into fitness early with their summer edition. The fitness expo and party, which takes place today, will feature a Kiddies’ Fit Zone with dedicated dance instructors. The dancers, Tippa and Grizzly Bear, will keep the kids busy “having tons of fun and burning calories”, while learning the latest and greatest dance moves at the NWC Sports club in Mona, St Andrew.

The family-oriented BodybyKurt FitFest Party and Expo has not forgotten the adults, though. Promising an exciting evening with ‘Jamaica’s best’ instructors, the event will feature a range of genres from afrobeat, hip hop, soca, zumba, and dancehall to Latin for the ladies. And, of course, Kurt Dunn will travel back in time with his signature ‘70s-’80s funk.

The event also features booths offering information, demos and samples from sponsors. This expo will start at 4 p.m. There will be numerous competitions throughout the evening, including push-up plank contests as well as T-shirt customisation competitions. Plus, one lucky person will walk away with the gate prize – a weekend for two at Holiday Inn Resort.

BodyByKurt is also providing a shuttle service to the event with pickups running from 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at FLOW’s Half-Way-Tree Road location.

FitFest sponsors include VSL Vehicles and Supplies, Pure Water, Swiss, Vigorton 2, Courts Jamaica, Oh-J’s Smoothies, Vantage One Event Rentals, Kool 97 FM, Ensure Max Protein, Holiday Inn Resort, A&E Ambulance, Kendel, Fit Farm Fitness Club, Spartan Health Club, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union, Hi-Lyte, Fitness Junkies Ja, First in Line, The Swat Brothers, and FLOW.

For more information, visit @bbkfitfest on Instagram.