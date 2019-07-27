Palmers Cross residents to get new job opportunities

Residents of Palmers Cross in Clarendon have expressed great enthusiasm following the launch and official opening of the Palmers Cross Community Development Committee (PCCDC).

President of the PCCDC, Romeo Mitchell, said the committee started operating as a group in November of 2018 with key interests in education and training. He said since the committee’s inception, his team has spearheaded road safety and academic ventures within Palmers Cross, inclusive of early childhood quiz competitions.

Projects manager of the PCCDC, Ricardo Lethman, gave an extensive presentation on aquaponics, which he said is the most important project for the committee. Aquaponics refers to a system that uses wastes produced by farmed fish or other aquatic creatures to supply nutrients for plants grown in sand or gravel, ultimately resulting in water purification. This project, Lethman said, will create jobs for the community. “We have the land, we have the water, we can develop a fish market and create jobs. Opportunities will be there for young people.” He added that the committee will be gifted with 10 fish tanks, each capable of rearing 7,000 fishes. Lethman added that the committee had been engaging community members who have lakes and ponds on their properties.

Charles Clayton, president of the Community Renew Programme, Planning Institute of Jamaica, addressing executives of the PCCDC said, “be a bridge that unite communities and encourage unity and togetherness.” He described Clarendon as one of the best parishes in regard to grand proposals.

Keynote speaker, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, commended members of the committee and said, “This is the collaboration, the partnership that is going to achieve sustainable development. ” The minister said he was pleased with the enthusiasm displayed by committee members and residents in accordance with the importance of community development.

Community development Committees are extensions of the Social Development Committee (SDC) in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development. The SDC credits itself as the principal community organisation agency working with Jamaica’s communities.