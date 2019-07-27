St Ann woman, infant daughter missing

The police are now searching for a St Ann woman and her infant child who have been reported missing since Thursday.

The Ocho Rios Police report that 20-year-old Jodi-Ann Williams and her six-month-old daughter Joena Bernard were last seen at their home located on Middle Street, in the community of Exchange shortly after midday.

However, the police say since then they have not been seen or heard from.

Williams is of dark complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The police say at the time they went missing, Williams was wearing a grey brassiere, black underpants and a pair of grey slippers while Joena was wearing a pink all-in-one outfit.

They are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of both mother and daughter to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police emergency number 119 or the nearest police station.

