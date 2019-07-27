Stop it now! Portia tells supporters of PNP presidential candidates not to use her name, image during campaign

Former People’s National Party (PNP) President Portia Simpson Miller has again indicated that she has not endorsed any of the candidates in the party’s presidential election.

Incumbent PNP President Dr Peter Phillips is being challenged by Central Manchester Member of Parliament Peter Bunting.

Both men were officially nominated yesterday.

In a message posted on Twitter, Simpson claimed that “some persons have ignored by request and are using my name and image, giving the false impression that I am supporting one candidate over another.”

She pointed out that on June 12 she issued a statement making it clear that she would not be endorsing any of the candidates.

“My position remains the same”, Simpson Miller insisted.

“I ask those responsible for using my name and image without permission to stop doing so with immediate effect”, she added.

The former PNP president also called on General Secretary Julian Robinson and the party’s Election Monitoring Committee, which deals with internal election breaches, to address this issue urgently.

She urged supporters of both candidates to campaign vigorously, but be mindful that after the internal contest, they must prepare for general elections.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.