Cayman man who attempted to rob Captain's Bakery gets 7 years in prison

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC – A man who reportedly attempted to rob the Captain’s Bakery and Grill last year, was sentenced to seven years in prison when he appeared in court last week.

It’s reported that on July 10, 2018, Tyrec Christopher Johnson , 18, was armed with a 9mm pistol, when he entered the establishment and demanded money from an employee.

The court was told that when the demand was not met, Johnson struck the employee across the face with the gun, knocking him to the floor.

In court, Justice Roger Chapple said that although the gun was not loaded, the employee had no way of knowing the gun being pointed in his face was not loaded.

It was also revealed that shortly before the incident at Captain’s Bakery, Johnson had been involved in an altercation in a parking lot outside Cayman Airways headquarters and stabbed a 16‑year-old in the leg.

In considering his sentence, the judge said he looked at Johnson’s background, noting that he had a difficult childhood.

Johnson was sentenced to seven years for illegal firearm possession, five years for the attempted robbery and 12 months for the stabbing attack.

The sentences are to run concurrently and includes the one year in custody.