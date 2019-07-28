JAMPRO wants to promote your business... agency calls for submission of viable projects

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is hunting viable projects across some 12 sectors that it wants to sell to prospective investors.

JAMPRO is seeking projects in Agribusiness, Outsourcing, Manufacturing, Energy, Mining, Film, Animation, Music, Tourism and Services, Logistics, Infrastructure, and Cannabis.

The island's chief investment promotion agency said these 12 sectors have been identified as key to its overall strategy for driving Jamaica’s economic growth, based on projections that these industries will have the most significant impact on economic expansion.

Diane Edwards, president of JAMPRO, said there were many untapped business opportunities in Jamaica that could lead to increased jobs and cash flows in the economy through export sales and investment spend.

“JAMPRO is here to promote Jamaican business opportunities, whether export or investment, to local and international audiences," Edwards said as she invited entrepreneurs, companies and other entities to submit their projects to JAMPRO to be evaluated and packaged to be promoted. "We want to have those amazing, diverse projects that will impress investors and create more business and jobs for Jamaican people. We are therefore inviting those persons and companies with viable projects to contact JAMPRO, so we can work and collaborate to attract more investments to Jamaica,” she continued.

JAMPRO said projects can be submitted online: http://www.jamaicatradeandinvest.org/forms/submit-project , or contact JAMPRO at info@jamprocorp.com to get more information on the project submission process.