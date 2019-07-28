Not easy to prosecute persons who send sexually explicit images to children, says assistant DPP

The police often remind the public to desist from sending and sharing certain graphic, violent or sexual content, especially those involving children, over the internet.

The reminder is often accompanied by a warning that persons who do so could find themselves in trouble with the law.

However, not even the act of sending violent and sexual content directly to a child guarantees that the sender can be prosecuted, as explained by Andrea Martin-Swaby, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and head of the Cybercrime and Digital Forensics Unit in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

