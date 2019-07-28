Phillips promises to march around island to expose gov't corruption

Promising to march around the island to expose the alleged corruption ripping through the Andrew Holness administration, People’s National Party President Dr Peter Phillips has told his party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), he will not let up until people are held accountable for robbing the country.



Speaking today on the final of a two-day NEC meeting held at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, Phillips spoke out strongly against the allegations of corruption, claiming over $14 billion has been filched from government coffers.



“It is particularly scandalous in the context where over 14 billion dollars has been pillaged from public resources because of the corrupt conduct of officials in the Government,” Phillips said today at the NEC meeting, although he did not give details on his calculation.



The NEC is the highest decision body of the PNP outside of the party's annual conference.



He argued that those funds could be used to take several schools off the shift system and to better equip hospitals with diagnostic equipment.



“That is why we insist that justice must be done, and that people have to be held to account for the theft of the resources of the Jamaican people,” he said, while lauding members of party who turned up to protest the alleged corruption in the Government.



“We are not going to end until people are held accountable. We are going to go around the island of Jamaica like how Joshua circled the walls of Jericho and we will go around it as long as it necessary until the walls of corruption come tumbling down in this country and justice is done by the people of Jamaica,” the PNP president said to some applause from NEC members.



He said the party is insisting that a commission of enquiry is needed to probe the alleged cases of corruption which have surfaced.



“What boggles the mind is how all the necessary checks and balances and controls that exist to support good governance have been allowed to collapse within this JLP administration. We need to press for more. We need to understand it so we can strengthen the very structures that were intended to prevent the robbery of the people’s money in the Government of Jamaica,” Phillips said.

