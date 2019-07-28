Safeguards in place to protect children from inappropriate content – USF

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has sought to assure that it has adequate safeguards in place to protect members of the public, in particular children, from inappropriate content at locations where it has installed free public Wi-Fi service.

Currently, seven town centres/locations are connected to free public Wi-Fi, courtesy of the USF, as part of its ‘Connect JA’ project. They are Mandela Park, Devon House, Olympic Way and Emancipation Park in St Andrew; St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston; Cecil Charlton Park in Mandeville, Manchester; and Junction, St Elizabeth.

