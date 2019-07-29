Another boy drowns in St Thomas

The body of a teenage boy who was suspected to have drowned in St Thomas on Sunday was this morning retrieved from the sea by two fishermen in the vicinity of the Morant Bay fishing village.

He has been identified as 17-year-old Ronaldo Livingston, a student of the Seaforth High School and the community of Johntown in the parish.

The police say about 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon Livingston and his friends were swimming at the beach at the Morant Bay fishing village and he reportedly developed difficulties while in the water.

They say efforts to save him were unsuccessful and that his body disappeared.

Livingston's drowning comes on the heels of another similar incident less than a month ago.

In that case, the body was a 12-year-old boy was also fished from the sea a day after he was suspected to have drowned.

-Shanna Monteith

