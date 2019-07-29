Holy Family Primary & Infant School appeals for help

Founded in 1890, Holy Family Primary & Infant School is appealing for assistance to rehabilitate the infrastructure of the education institution.

Christopher Wright, principal of the school, said the pressing needs were repairs to the staircase at the primary school and the leaking roof of the Infant Department.

“We have two projects, which the Holy Family Primary and Infant School would like corporate Jamaica to assist us with. One, there is an issue of safety and security, as it relates to some staircases on two blocks which need refurbishing,” Wright said.

“And two, we have a leaking situation in our grade-two classes, where when it rains heavily, at times water comes in contact with the electrical panel; it chips out the breaker and our children are uncomfortable,” he added.

Underscoring the positive impact that it would have on the institution if the two pressing needs were addressed, Wright said school that is safe and secure creates a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

“The children will feel safe and comfortable at school and that will improve the learning process, which would in turn spill off into the community, as they become better thinkers with more creative minds, to redound to the benefit of the community,” he said.

Wright said corporate Jamaica and Jamaicans in the disapora can contribute to the rehabilitation of the school through the ISupportJamaica.com through interbank transfers.

Holy Family Primary School is one of 14 schools urgently seeking funding for repairs to the infrastructure of their buildings.

Through a partnership with The Jamaica National Group ISupportJamaica.com online platform, persons can contribute to this project by donating to the initiative, under the Pledge2Build Project, which is mounted on the ISupportJamaica.com crowd funding site.

Phillip Lindsay, operations officer, ISupportJamaica.com, at the JN Group, said donating to the Pledge2Build Project, will enhance the infrastructure of the schools.

Lindsay said that, to date, US$415 was donated to the Holy Family Primary & Infant School; however, the target was US$50,000.

Holy Family Primary & Infant School, formerly known as East Branch Elementary School, is located at 2 & 9 Laws Street, in South Central Kingston in an area commonly known as ‘Southside. The initial building was a converted hospital, and the area was residential.

However, the building was destroyed in the 1951 hurricane. The school closed for rebuilding and was reopened in the same year. The programme was originally for children of all ages; however, in 1963, the school became a junior school with an infant department.

Holy Family is located in an inner-city community where opportunities are few, and the economic circumstances dismal. In addition, most pupils come from single-mother families.

ISupportJamaica.com facts

- Contributing to any initiative via the platform is simple and secure.

- Interested persons may donate by visiting the ISupport Jamaica.com platform at www.isupportjamaica.com, click on the project; and then click the “Back This Project” button.

- Donations can also be made via the JN Live e-banking platform or by visiting a branch of any JN Bank or MoneyShop; and, through interbank transfers.