Nutramix returns as title sponsor for National Farm Queen Competition

Since its inception in 1963, the National Farm Queen competition has been the platform for young women to highlight their contributions to the agriculture sector. Local feed company, Nutramix, returns as title sponsor of the competition. This is the brand’s fifth year as a partner of the event.

‘The National Farm Queen competition represents an opportunity for women, specifically young women, to be positively represented in agriculture. Our main objective at Nutramix is to create a sustainable agriculture industry. In order to achieve this, the perception about farming has to be changed, by highlighting the importance of agriculture, and the diversity of our farmers in the industry. For the younger generation, we need to provide the resources, expertise and a positive representation of agriculture, which is a profitable venture,” said Tina Hamilton, brand manager for Nutramix.

Hamilton continued: “In 2018, we highlighted the achievements of 15 remarkable women in the agricultural sector on our calendar. The women featured throughout this initiative were purposefully used to highlight the contribution of women in agriculture, and to connect with the younger generation, while educating them about the diverse careers in agriculture.”

THE ENTRANTS

Thirteen young women representing the parishes of St Mary, St James, St Ann, St Catherine, Clarendon, Hanover, Kingston & St Andrew, Westmoreland, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Portland, St Thomas and Trelawny will compete in the National Farm Queen Competition, scheduled for August 5 during the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

‘As we dedicated our 2019 calendar to 12 youth in agriculture, we used this opportunity to recognise the passion, dedication and courage of youth across the country who look at agriculture in a positive light and are pursuing very viable careers in the industry. We have partnered with agricultural organisations and institutions across the island to bring about this message. The National Farm Queen is another partnership which we believe will continue to positively contribute to this initiative,” added Miss Hamilton.

ANNUAL SEMINAR

To reinforce its partnership with the National Farm Queen competition, Nutramix will be hosting its annual farm queen seminar, as well as a tour of Imagination Farms and livestock facility.

‘Nutramix intends to contribute to the development of these young ladies as they embark on their journey to contribute to agriculture. We will be hosting our annual Farm Queen Seminar, which will focus on youth in agriculture; career opportunities in agriculture and mediums through which entrepreneurial information and financial aid can be accessed. This year, two of our youth in agriculture ambassadors, Roshedo Williams and Jermaine Henry, will speak at the seminar’, said Hamilton.

She added, ‘Along with the seminar, the ladies will be given a tour of Imaginations Farms and the Livestock facility at Hill Run, and then they will be treated to a luncheon at The Farm at Little Orchard in Linstead to end their two-day experience with Nutramix’.

Last year’s National Farm Queen winner was Hanover’s Samantha Thomas Myrie.