NWA restricts right turns from Grants Pen Rd onto Constant Spring Rd

Right turns from Grants Pen Road onto Constant Spring Road have been restricted with immediate effect by the National Works Agency (NWA).

The NWA says the permanent traffic change is part of the agency's ongoing road and traffic management improvement project being undertaken along Constant Spring Road.

As part of the overall upgrade, motorists entering the corridor will be restricted at a number of points to assist with the more efficient movement of traffic.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that Grants Pen Road will now operate as a left in/left out only roadway.

He says, as such, motorists seeking to travel north from Grants Pen Road towards Manor Park, must turn left onto Constant Spring Road, travel south towards Shortwood Road, then use the traffic lights there to turnaround, and enter the northbound carriageway.

The NWA is cautioning motorists against attempting to use the southbound lanes to travel north as this is very dangerous as well as illegal.

Works continue on other sections of the roadwork project with the aim to achieve practical completion by the end of its contract period in August.

The NWA says the US$20-million project is now 72% complete.

