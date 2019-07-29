NWC trucking water to sections of West Rural St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has set up a water trucking schedule to supply the Rural St Andrew communities of Claypole, Burnt Shop and surroundings.

The NWC says the measure has become necessary as the company strives to respond to the water supply needs in the face of the ongoing water shortages brought on by the drought conditions.

The agency explains that its Isaac Hole water supply system, which serves these areas, is significantly depleted and is operating at approximately 5% of its normal production levels.

As a result, it has to truck water to affected communities.

The communities of Claypole and George Mason will get trucked water on Wednesday, while

Burnt Shop and Shop Gate will receive the commodity on Fridays.

Residents are being encouraged by the NWC to observe the trucking supply times and to prepare suitable containers to receive the water to be supplied on the specified days.

The NWC also assuring the communities that normal supply times will be restored once the operating conditions are favourable to do so.

