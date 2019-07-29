Plea agreement talks for Mario Deane accused

The defence and the prosecution involved in the case of Marvin Orr and Adrian Morgan, the inmates charged in relation to the 2014 death of Mario Deane, are to hold plea agreement discussions when the matter returns to court on September 18.

The date was set by High Court Justice Sonya Wint-Blair when the matter was again called up in the St James Circuit Court today.

Wint-Blair indicated that she had now received the defendants’ long-awaited psychiatric reports.

She ordered that the accused be present in court at the next hearing.

Allegations are that on August 3, 2014, Deane was beaten into a coma while he was in custody at the Barnett Street Police Station in Montego Bay for possession of a ganja spliff.

Deane died at hospital three days later.

Orr and Morgan, who were also in custody, were later arrested and subsequently charged along with a third inmate, Damion Cargill.

In July 2017, Cargill was found to be unfit to answer the charges or to stand trial and was released into the care of his family.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.