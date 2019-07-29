WATA takes steps to help ease communities’ water woes

Wisynco Group Ltd last week distributed approximately 5,000 cases of its three-litre WATA product to local households as the first step in a project aimed at helping to ease the struggles many Jamaicans are facing in coping with the scorching heat and drought conditions of this summer.

The 5,000 cases distributed are equivalent to 60,000 litres.

“We are taking a proactive measure to help prepare households in vulnerable communities with the essential product,” Wisynco marketing officer Tiffany Simmonds said.

The plan is to distribute one case of WATA each to households in areas across Kingston and St Andrew, until August 30, where temperatures have risen to record highs of more than 39 degrees Celsius this summer.

Caribbean territories were recently warned to prepare for heatwaves and the potentially fatal impact they could have, particularly on vulnerable groups.The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is urging the region to take weather predictions seriously.

“Weather forecasts for North America, Central America and the Caribbean predict heatwaves during the summer of 2019. This could increase drought-induced stress, lead to forest fires, and have harmful effects on human health,” PAHO said.

Said Simmonds: “We are concerned for the health and well-being of Jamaicans and want to also encourage them to keep themselves and family members hydrated.”

DROUGHT RELIEF

In addition to preventing dehydration, Wisynco said the programme would also help mitigate the impact of other issues stemming from the widespread drought conditions, including water lock-offs in communities.

“Some communities have seen no water in their pipes for weeks; and families still have to conduct critical day-to-day activities. Meals have to be prepared, facilities and infrastructure need to be cleaned, and general hygienic practices still have to be upheld,” Simmonds noted.

Last week, Trench Town was the first stop for the initiative, based on a partnership with comedian Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis, who is from the Kingston 12 area.