Court gives Hanover teacher go ahead to challenge dismissal

Dismissed Dean of Discipline at Hopewell High School in Hanover, Alfred Grayson, today got an order from the Supreme Court to return to his job immediately.

Grayson got a stay against the decision of the school board and the injunction will remain in effect until the matter is determined.

The parties will return to court on March 18 next year.

The stay was granted following an application granted to Grayson to apply to the Judicial Review Court for an order to quash the board's decision to fire him.

Grayson, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, was dismissed in April.

Following a hearing, he was fired from the job for being absent on several days.

Grayson contends that he was on the job at the time the board claimed he was absent.

He said that his job required him to be away from the institution’s compound at times as he had to go on the street to ensure that students were not late for school.

Grayson, who was employed at the school January last year, is contending that he had witnesses to call at the hearing but the board denied him the opportunity.

