Last Tuesday, July 23, Gladys Young, officer in charge of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat’s CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Unit led a presentation, entitled ‘Demystifying CARICOM CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Regime’ to a group of stakeholders at the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI). The seminar promised to help attendees access the regime to seize opportunities, and also promised to address challenges that Jamaicans have with the regional single market. The week-long sensitisation programme was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The purpose of the CSME is to allow for the free movement of goods, skills, labour, and services across the 15-member regional grouping; however, Jamaicans have had problems taking advantage of the benefits.

Shipping Association of Jamaica member and Deputy Chairman of Shipping Services Limited Neil Smith found the session “good, informative, and educational”. He expressed his belief that greater implementation of free-trade rules in CARICOM could provide more access to more customers. For example, free trade to Guyana could open up opportunities even further afield in Latin America for some companies.

MORE OPPORTUNITIES

With greater freedom of movement, the airlines and other transportation providers might see opportunities for greater connectivity and create more routes, not only by air but maybe ferry as well, which he sees this and other possible business opportunity for those in the cargo-movement business, as he is.

Gladys Young’s presentation formed a part of a week-long series of meetings and presentations by a delegation from the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat. The team was particularly to engage with various stakeholders, including the private sector and the labour market, on the CSME.