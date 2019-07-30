Tue | Jul 30, 2019

Demystifying CARICOM

Published:Tuesday | July 30, 2019 | 12:07 AM
Gladys Young, senior legal officer and officer in charge, CSME Unit, CARICOM Secretariat, presenting on the topic ‘Demystifying the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Regime: Seizing the Opportunities, Addressing the Challenges’ at a seminar held at The University of the West Indies, Mona, on June 24, 2019.
Neil Smith, deputy chairman, Shipping Services Limited, represented the Shipping Association of Jamaica.
Attendees listen attentively to the presentation.
Salas Hamilton, Specialist Communications, CARICOM Secretariat, addressing the concerns of the participants.
Hugh Johnson, President of the Small Business Association of Jamaica, shares a few of his concerns.
Coleen Douglas, Director of Marketing, Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), shares her suggestions on 'Demystifying the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Regime: Seizing the Opportunities, Addressing the Challenges'. at a seminar on the CSME that was held at the Regional Headquarters Building at the University of the West Indies, Mona on July 24, 2019 while the other participants look on.
Last Tuesday, July 23, Gladys Young, officer in charge of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat’s CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Unit led a presentation, entitled ‘Demystifying CARICOM CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Regime’ to a group of stakeholders at the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI). The seminar promised to help attendees access the regime to seize opportunities, and also promised to address challenges that Jamaicans have with the regional single market. The week-long sensitisation programme was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The purpose of the CSME is to allow for the free movement of goods, skills, labour, and services across the 15-member regional grouping; however, Jamaicans have had problems taking advantage of the benefits.

Shipping Association of Jamaica member and Deputy Chairman of Shipping Services Limited Neil Smith found the session “good, informative, and educational”. He expressed his belief that greater implementation of free-trade rules in CARICOM could provide more access to more customers. For example, free trade to Guyana could open up opportunities even further afield in Latin America for some companies.

MORE OPPORTUNITIES

With greater freedom of movement, the airlines and other transportation providers might see opportunities for greater connectivity and create more routes, not only by air but maybe ferry as well, which he sees this and other possible business opportunity for those in the cargo-movement business, as he is.

Gladys Young’s presentation formed a part of a week-long series of meetings and presentations by a delegation from the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat. The team was particularly to engage with various stakeholders, including the private sector and the labour market, on the CSME.