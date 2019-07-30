Growth & Jobs | NWC employs 140 students

As part of its continued corporate social responsibility and outreach efforts, the National Water Commission ((NWC) has engaged approximately 140 youngsters in its 2019 summer employment programme.

The summer employment programme is a yearly staple on the NWC calendar and sees it engaging youngsters in late high school and tertiary years, with preference given to students enrolled in a local institution. Usually, the programme is over-subscribed, as many youngsters are eager to be gainfully employed during the summer break. Additionally, it is advantageous for these students to be able to include at least one type employment experience on their resumes.

The 2019 summer internship cohort, was generously spread across NWC offices islandwide in various departments ranging from commercial, public relations, human resources, finance, information and communication technology, legal services as well as investment and performance monitoring.

According to a release from NWC, the summer workers are also well received by NWC permanent staff as they contribute greatly to many office functions such as assisting with records management, social media monitoring, database recalibration and providing general assistance with clearing other types of clerical backlog.

The NWC supports the learning and development for its own employees, but is equally astute about contributing to the development of Jamaica’s future workforce through the maintenance of this summer internship programme.

According to Cultural and Creative Industries student at the University of the West Indies and Public Relations intern, Davyd-Paul Alberts, “I’ve always had an interest in brand identity and how companies navigate the spaces of public perception, the National Water Commission, has taught me a lot about corporate communications and brand management, I’ve also been learning about social media management, which places emphasis on how to communicate in the most concise, controlled and effective way possible.”

Rewarding experience

Similarly, microbiology major, Shawneil Fearon, in commenting on his tenure in human resources, indicates “working in the Compensation & Benefits department has proven to be a rewarding experience filled with lessons I will carry throughout my professional career”.

While Joel Maxwell, an actuarial science major, recounts that, “I was given the opportunity of summer employment at the National Water Commission, I learned much about the office and workplace etiquette, I learned how my degree applies to different work environments and hope that the summer internship program will continue to run efficiently for years to come”.

Assigned to the Investment and Performance Management Department, Kelice Sinclair, who will be starting her studies in economics this September, commented, “I was fortunate enough to get accepted for summer employment with the NWC this year where I learned about the formalities of the workplace and required etiquette needed for future employment. Working at the NWC has helped me to develop a greater appreciation about the services it offers to Jamaica’s citizens”.