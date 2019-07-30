Honey Bun gets new financial controller

In the company’s quest for an even higher level of prudence, the board of directors of Honey Bun (1982) has appointed a seasoned accountant, Alex Balogun, as the financial controller for the organisation.

A former accountant at Sagicor Life Jamaica, Balogun was ­previously employed as a financial controller by LASCO Distributors Ltd and by LASCO Manufacturing Ltd. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), a ­registered public ­accountant, and a certified information ­systems auditor. He brings to Honey Bun over 15 years of astute financial transformation in reputable ­industries across Jamaica.

According to Michelle Chong, the CEO of Honey Bun, “There is no better time than now for Alex Balogun to join our growing ­organisation. For about a year, we worked with a reputable global consultant to transform our ­corporate ­culture, ­re-­engineer our processes, and train our ­management and sales team on global concepts of ­strategic ­management and ­marketing. The financial controller will enable us to reap the bountiful harvest from the corporate transformation as well as position Honey Bun to exceed our stringent financial targets.”

Recently, the organisation expanded its newest acquisition at 24 Retirement Crescent to increase its current capacity and prepare for the expected growth in the next decade to align with some of the initiatives in the organisation’s Vision 2021 strategy, which was developed to enable Honey Bun to lead innovation in the baking industry, achieve prosperity for its stakeholders and serve humanity for a greater good.

At the most recent Junior Stock Exchange Awards Ceremony in December 2018, Honey Bun, won four Junior Market awards: Governor General’s Award – Overall Winner (Best Practices), Corporate Disclosure & Investor Relations – Overall Winner (Best Practices), First Runner-Up Annual Report, and Second Runner-Up PSOJ/JSE Corporate Governance.

Balogun’s appointment was effective on July 16.