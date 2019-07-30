NWA undertaking $20 million hot mix patching programme in Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is spending $20 million dollar on a Hot Mix Patching Programme in Portland.

The NWA says it is targeting approximately 7,150 square metres of roadway.

The agency’s Manager, Communication & Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, explains that the worse sections of some 12 roadways will be repaired.

Among the road slated to receive attention are Cornwall Barracks to Moore Town, Muirton to Fair Prospect, Spring Bank to Stony Hill, Wakefield to Hardwar Gap, and the corridor from Swift River to Mount Hermon.

The NWA says work is currently being done along the Folly to Fair Prospect roadway and will extend to other locations later this week.

The entire programme will be wrapped up within a month, it says.

Motorists are being advised to obey warning signs and instructions of flag persons while the repairs are being carried out.

