$27 million drainage improvement programme for some parishes

Defective storm water gratings and missing manhole covers are now being replaced along several roadways in some southeastern parishes.

The National Works Agency (NWA) is carrying out the works under its $27-million dollar Southeast Region Drainage Improvement Programme.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the programme, which will benefit St Catherine, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, is primarily designed to improve safety and access at the targeted locations.

The NWA says to date, storm water drain gratings have been replaced at multiple locations in the Duhaney Park community and manhole covers rebuilt and installed along Waltham Park Road.

Similar works are scheduled to commence this week on Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of the Half-Way-Tree clocktower.

Other areas slated for attention are the Spanish Town Road/Diamond Avenue intersection in St. Andrew; Bob Marley Boulevard in Cooreville Gardens; Orange and King Streets in downtown Kingston and Portmore Drive in St Catherine.

