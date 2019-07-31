Be a promise keeper

Hello, mi neighbour! What do you call people who make impossible promises – promises they know they cannot keep? You don’t call them? Okay. How do you classify those who make keepable promises but refuse to keep them? Hmmm. How do you compare those above with people who always keep their promises except for mitigating circumstances beyond their control? Okay, let’s brainstorm this a little.

As we brainstorm, here are some guidelines: We will respect the thoughts and views of one another. Everyone will show respect to everyone else. No one will be vengeful or spiteful. We proceed as imperfect human beings in need of one another. It has been established that despite one’s education, training, expertise, calling, gift, etc, we all slip up occasionally. We know that the most brilliant mind can make the silliest mistakes while the most opaque mind can release some of the most brilliant ideas. This is designed to help us remain humble and work together for the best results. So we warn Mr/Mrs know-it-all to be careful, as they could rise for a fall.

In passing, haven’t you discovered that know-it-all people are very difficult to work with? What annoyance they evoke! However, they aren’t up for discussion today. That said, we move on to the next paragraph.

As we brainstorm, let’s keep the atmosphere free of jealousy, badmindedness, and self-centredness. If you are feeling threatened or intimidated by the presence of someone else in this session, hol’ it down. Take a deep breath and remember that your presence could be posing a similar problem for that person also. Be mindful of the task at hand, and the importance of each of us to the outcome. Make your point sincerely and confidently with love in your heart. We are not competitors but team members.

It is required that you do not get upset because someone else comes up with the very thought you had in mind, but was too slow or shy to voice it. Join in and applaud the idea. What’s important is that it came in the mix and will help with the fix. Don’t allow the moment to dampen your spirit. Give it all your energy and keep an open mind. Ideas cannot pass through a closed mind. Now that the thought you were thinking is out, let it go quickly. Allow your heart to smile and it will radiate through your pores, reflect on your face and change the atmosphere. Wow! That’s a winner!

Now, where were we? So “What do you call people who make promises they know they cannot keep? Not calling names? Okay, fair enough. But they are not the only ones. So how should we relate to them? Don’t – there are alternatives. Okay. What about those who make keepable promises but refuse to keep them? Except you have an appetite for frustration, stay clear of those people. A’right. How do you compare those two categories with those who always keep their promises except for mitigating circumstances beyond their control? There is no comparison, so let’s move on. Okay, before you move on, however, can you make me a promise, please? Promise to assist someone from list below and please call us at numbers below, ASAP, to work out details. This one is keepable. Keep it and be blessed.

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

n Dennise, St Andrew, for clothing, mattress, refrigerator and other household items.

n Warren, St Andrew, for offering to assist neighbours with food and other necessities.

n Everybody’s Pharmacy for act of neighbourliness.

NEIGHBOURS’ REQUESTS

n Elderly neighbour needs three pieces of new or used ply and two bags of cement.

n Neighbour, asking for second- hand freezer to help raise enough funds to help send daughter to school.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 334-8165, 884-3866, or deposit to acct # 351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.