Gas prices up $0.27, diesel up $0.20
Published:Wednesday | July 31, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Gas prices are to go up by $0.27 on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $132.25 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $135.08.
Automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.20 per litre to sell for $134.02.
The price of Kerosene will move up by $0.66 to sell for $113.77.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.70 to sell for $38.63, while butane will go down by $0.71 to sell for $40.12 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
