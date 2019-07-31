Gas prices up $0.27, diesel up $0.20

Gas prices are to go up by $0.27 on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $132.25 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $135.08.

Automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.20 per litre to sell for $134.02.

The price of Kerosene will move up by $0.66 to sell for $113.77.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.70 to sell for $38.63, while butane will go down by $0.71 to sell for $40.12 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

