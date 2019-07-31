Wed | Jul 31, 2019

Major drug seizure...$1.5 billion worth of cocaine recovered in St Thomas

Published:Wednesday | July 31, 2019 | 1:23 PM
Contributed photo.

A police probe is under way into the seizure of almost 1200kg of cocaine.

According to the police, the drugs have an estimated value of over $1.5 billion dollars.

They say the seizure was made south east of Morant Point in St Thomas by the security forces.

