Portland teacher slain, cops hunt boyfriend

David Lane, Portland:

The Portland police are searching for a male suspect who is believed to have murdered his girlfriend following a domestic dispute at David Lane in Portland yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old schoolteacher Latoya Hill, also known as ‘Trish’.

According to the police, the teacher and her boyfriend, an undertaker, started having a heated dispute before midnight on Monday.

After roughly an hour, “neighbours reportedly heard the woman crying out and pleading, ‘Nuh kill me!”’ a police officer told The Gleaner.

He said the suspect was later seen allegedly dragging Hill’s body along the roadway towards his vehicle. He reportedly made several attempts to put the body inside the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

When the police arrived on the scene about 3 a.m., the teacher’s body was found lying on its back with what appeared to be a wound to the forehead and a clear plastic bag over the head. A pink plastic bag was wrapped around the waist and thigh. Traces of blood were also spotted at the crime scene.

The suspect, who remained on the run up to yesterday evening, is believed to be a resident of Guy’s Hill in St Mary. This recent killing brings to seven the number of persons murdered in the Portland police division since the start of 2019.

