St James residents have new building fees

The St James Municipal Corporation has increased its drive to sensitise the public about the new building fees that took effect on June 1, 2019.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank at the corporation on July 25, Acting Director of Planning Michael Whittaker said the sensitisation was being done through the public relations department as the public must be made aware of the new rates.

He noted that the corporation has sought to present the new rates at community meetings.

Whittaker explained that the new fees were part of the Building Act 2018, which took effect in January this year. The act standardises building fees and ensures that the fees for development projects are in keeping with current realities across all parishes.

“All fees have to be paid upon submission of the application. So when applicants submit their applications and we tell them the fees they are to pay, we cannot accept the application if they cannot pay the fee,” he said.

The new regime comprises a standard rate of $90,000 per square metre, applicable to all construction categories, which will be reviewed every two years; a residential rate of .25 per cent of the estimated construction cost; and a commercial, institutional, industrial, and resort rate of .5 per cent of the estimated construction cost.