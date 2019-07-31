Traffic signals at Linstead Bypass, Church Rd intersection out of service

The traffic signals at the intersection of the Linstead Bypass and Church Road in St Catherine are currently out of operation.

As such, the National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists to approach the intersection with caution and come to a full stop, as under the circumstances no one has the right of way.

Senior Communications Officer at the NWA, Ramona Lawson, says a motorist drove into the signal cabinets at the location yesterday, damaging cables, which operates the traffic lights.

She explains that a replacement of the damaged equipment is required.

She says an estimate is being prepared for the repairs, but a timeline to undertake the works has not yet been determined.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.